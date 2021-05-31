COVID Variants Found in India to Be Labelled ‘Delta’, ‘Kappa’: WHO

When the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet have been exhausted, another series like it will be announced, Van Kerkhove told STAT.

A plan to simplify the nomenclature of the variants had been in progress for several months, led by the WHO’s Virus Evolution Working Group.

On 12 May, the WHO had said in a tweet that it "does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from”. "We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," it tweeted.

Following suit, in a statement, the Indian government said, "Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded."