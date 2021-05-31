New COVID Variant Found in Vietnam: Why Is It Causing Concern?

Amid new concerns in the second wave and preparations for the third, Vietnam has discovered a new variant of COVID-19 – a hybrid of strains found in India and the United Kingdom. The variants found in India and UK were classified by the World Health Organisation as “variants of global concern”.

Addressing a press conference on 29 May, Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that the country will soon publish genome data regarding the variant.

But, how does the variant spread? Who is at risk? Here’s everything we know so far.