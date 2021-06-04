Delta Variant, 50% More Infectious, Behind India’s 2nd Wave: Study

The coronavirus variant which was first found in India is behind the deadly second wave in the country, a new study has found.

The Delta variant – or the B.1.617.2 strain – were primarily responsible for the surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50 percent more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), as per study by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As per the ongoing study, there are more than 12,200 Variants of Concern in India but their presence is minuscule as compared to the Delta variant.