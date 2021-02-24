COVID-19 Surge: Multi-Disciplinary Teams Sent To Affected States

1. Exhorted Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RT-PCR testing is amplified to flush out cases that have been undetected so far.

2. Advised the states/UT to split RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests appropriately and increase testing in the affected districts, as well as to ensure that all symptomatic negatives of antigen tests are compulsorily tested via RT-PCR tests.

3. Instructed the states/UT to promptly isolate/hospitalise all those who test positive, as well as trace and test their close contacts.