Could Govt’s 4-Week Gap for Second Covishield Dose Lower Efficacy?

As India gears up to launch the world’s largest COVID vaccination drive on 16 January, concerns regarding the optimum dose interval to maximise Covishield’s efficacy have emerged, according to a report by Mint.

The government has planned to administer the second dose four weeks after the first dose for the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, originally developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

According to Covishield’s package insert, the vaccine’s efficacy when given in a gap of at least 12 weeks can be as high as 79 percent, as opposed to its 53 percent efficacy with a gap of less than six weeks.