No Choice Between Covishield & Covaxin: Is that Problematic? 

Speaking with FIT right after Covaxin was granted approval, Dr Randeep Guleria of AIIMS said: "If one reads what’s been shared, the vaccine has been approved for ‘emergency situation out of abundance of precaution.’ I think because of what is happening in the US, UK and Europe, if India has a surge in cases, and an emergency situation arises, we will need more doses and there is no drug available, then this (Covaxin) vaccine may be made available. Otherwise it will be Covishield that will be used."

However, 10 days later on 13 January, Covaxin doses manufactured by Bharat Biotech reached 10 cities across the country – making it formal that this vaccine was no ‘backup.’

The government has inked a deal with the pharma major for nearly 55 lakh doses, at a cost of Rs 295/dose. Of these nearly 17.5 lakh doses will be provided for free.

The government defended its stance, with Dr Paul saying the vaccine has been tested on “thousands of people and it is safe."