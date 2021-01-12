First Consignment of Covishield Vaccines Depart From Pune’s SII

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ was dispatched from Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday, 12 January.

The consignment, in three temperature-controlled trucks, departed for the city’s airport early on Tuesday morning. According to PTI, a puja was also performed before the vehicles left the facility.

The first flight carrying the vaccine has already departed from the Pune airport for Delhi, according to ANI.