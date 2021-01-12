First Consignment of Covishield Vaccines Depart From Pune’s SII

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ was dispatched from Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday, 12 January.
The consignment, in three temperature-controlled trucks, departed for the city’s airport early on Tuesday morning. According to PTI, a puja was also performed before the vehicles left the facility.
The first flight carrying the vaccine has already departed from the Pune airport for Delhi, according to ANI.
From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations across the country for a nationwide vaccination drive that is scheduled to start on 16 January.
According to a report by PTI, the vaccines will be flown from Pune in eight commercial flights, including two cargo flights. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar, and the second cargo flight will cover Kolkata and Guwahati, PTI reported, quoting a source. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s consignment will leave by road.
