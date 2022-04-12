Noida School Shuts After 13 Students, 3 Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19
This comes after a school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was shut after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
A Noida school shut its doors for physical classes on Monday, 11 April, after 16 cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the educational institution in the past few days.
A total of 13 students and three teachers of the school have been diagnosed positive for coronavirus so far. A school official told news agency PTI that virtual classes are being conducted after the closure of the institution. The district health department is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
This comes after a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was shut down for three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
The school management suspended offline classes till 13 April in order to break the chain, while teaching continued online.
In another school in Ghaziabad, one student has tested positive for coronavirus.
Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar told PTI, “Their COVID-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools."
India reported 796 fresh COVID-19 cases, 946 recoveries, and 19 deaths on Tuesday.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
