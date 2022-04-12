Noida School Shuts After 13 Students, 3 Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19

A Noida school shut its doors for physical classes on Monday, 11 April, after 16 cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the educational institution in the past few days.

A total of 13 students and three teachers of the school have been diagnosed positive for coronavirus so far. A school official told news agency PTI that virtual classes are being conducted after the closure of the institution. The district health department is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

This comes after a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was shut down for three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for COVID-19.