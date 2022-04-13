New Delhi Records 299 COVID-19 Cases, Up by Nearly 50% Since Tuesday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on 1 April that the hitherto-imposed fine for not wearing a mask in public places will now be scrapped.
(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi reported 299 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, 13 April, a nearly 50 percent rise since Tuesday, when the capital registered 202 cases.
As per the Delhi State Health Bulletin, active cases in the national capital stand at 841 with positivity rate at 2.49 percent. A total of 173 patients recovered from the infection.
Out of 9,745 COVID-19 beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied. Of these, 32 are occupied by suspected COVID-19 patients, while 11 are confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, five are in the intensive care units and five are on oxygen support.
Meanwhile, a Noida school shut offline classes on Monday after 16 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days. Apart from this, three teachers of the school also tested positive for coronavirus so far.
This comes after a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was shut down for three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
All COVID-19 restrictions were lifted from Maharashtra from 2 April, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year.
The state of Telangana has also removed the mask mandate.
