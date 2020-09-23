India Records Spike of Over 83K COVID Cases, Total Crosses 56 Lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours. The total tally now stands at 5,646,011.
The Delhi government has said it will challenge the High Court’s order staying reservation of 80 percent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals.
India has the highest number of recovered cases of COVID-19 in the world, the Health Ministry said at a briefing on Tuesday, adding that daily recoveries have exceeded new cases being reported for the last four days. "We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying.
The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed on Wednesday.
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is no guarantee any COVID-19 vaccine in ‘development will work’. In a virtual address, Ghebreyesus also said that almost 200 COVID vaccines are in clinical & pre-clinical testing.
“We have no guarantee that any single vaccine in development will work. The more candidates we test, the higher the chance we will have a safe and efficacious vaccine. Almost 200 vaccines for COVID-19 are currently in clinical & pre-clinical testing. The history of vaccine development tells us that some will fail and some will succeed,” said Ghebreyesus.
India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. More than 6.5 crore total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence has revealed, the positivity rate will fall, the Health Ministry reported.
Published: 23 Sep 2020,07:24 AM IST