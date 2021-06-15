Delta Variant of COVID Causes Cold-Like Symptoms in the UK: Study 

The data was collected as part of the app-based Zoe COVID symptom study. The project which began at the start of the pandemic has been tracking people's symptoms throughout and experts believe the virus is acting differently now.

Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, who is leading the work said, “COVID is… acting differently now, it’s more like a bad cold.”

Spector said people think they have seasonal cold and still go out to parties, which might be causing the problem.