How Effective Are COVID-19 Vaccines Against the Delta Variant?

Many countries apart from India and the UK are also reporting Delta variant COVID cases. The US has 6 percent (and growing) of its cases infected with the Delta variant, Germany 2 percent, and Italy and Spain about 3-5 percent.

Knowing the devastation that the Delta variant caused in India and how quickly it is spreading across the world, how effective are the vaccines available to us against this variant and how protected are you after even both the doses?

To answer these questions, for today’s episode, we spoke to Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health expert.