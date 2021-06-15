New ‘Delta Plus’ COVID Variant Found: Should We Be Concerned?

The Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 strain, was found to be the primary reason behind India’s dangerous second wave of the coronavirus. First found in India, the WHO has classified it as a variant of concern.
The Delta variant has now acquired the K417N spike mutation – to form the ‘Delta Plus’ or AY.1 variant.
What do we know about the mutation? Should we be worried?
What does a virus mutation mean?
Where has the Delta Plus variant been observed?
What is its frequency in India?
As of now, its variant frequency is not much in India, tweeted Vinod Scaria, scientist at CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB) .
Do we need to be worried about this mutation?
Anurag Agarwal, CSIR-IGIB Director and pulmonologist, told news agency PTI that “There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now.”
He also said that fully vaccinated people will have to be tested against the variant to find out whether it shows significant escape from the immune response of the body.
Is the antibody cocktail effective against the new mutation?
Does this mean that the mutation can cause more severe disease?
We do not know yet. Resistance to the antibody therapy does not indicate higher virulence or severity of the disease, immunologist Vineeta Bal told PTI.
The transmissibility of the virus will determine whether it spreads rapidly or not, she said.
Therefore, with regards to individuals catching the virus, she said it may not be a matter worth worrying about.
Published: 15 Jun 2021,01:37 PM IST