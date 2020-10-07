Cinema Halls in Delhi to Reopen From 15 October: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 7 October, announced that cinema halls would reopen in Delhi from 15 October and would be required to follow guidelines issued by the Central government. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 30 September, announced the detailed guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’, to be effective from 1 October, according to which cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools will be permitted to reopen.

The MHA said that cinema halls and multiplexes would be allowed to reopen with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from 15 October. Following that, on 6 October, the government announced the Standard Operating Procedure for resumption of cinema halls from 15 October across the country. Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted the list of precautionary measures to be followed before entering the theatres.

On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal also announced that all weekly markets in Delhi would now open, as opposed to the two markets per zone which were allowed to open so far, in a decision which he said would bring relief to the poor people.