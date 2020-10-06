Cinema Hall to Reopen from 15 October - What are the SOPs?
Cinema halls across the country will reopen from 15 October.
On Tuesday, 6 October, the government announced the Standard Operating Procedure for resumption of cinema halls from 15 October across the country. Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted the list of precautionary measures to be followed before entering the theatres.
What are the SOPs to be followed after theatres reopen?
Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50 per cent.
Adequate physical distancing while seating.
Seats "Not to Be Occupied" shall be marked as such.
There will be adequate provision for hand wash and hand sanitizers at the halls and multiplexes.
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all
Thermal screening to be carried out and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed inside the theatre.
The audience is advised to self-monitor health and report any illness.
Staggered show timings will be followed for different screens.
Digital modes of payment will be encouraged.
Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office and other areas.
Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened.
Floor markers shall be used at the box office to maintain physical distancing while queuing.
Purchase of tickets at the box office to be open throughout the day and advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding.
Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed.
Only packaged food and beverages to be allowed, no delivery inside.
Multiple sale counters for food and beverages.
Measures for the safety of sanitization staff to be taken, such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks, PPEs etc.
Contact number of viewers shall be taken for contact tracing.
COVID-related stigmatization will be dealt with strictly.
Temperature of air conditioning should be in the range of 24 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius.
Announcements regarding wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.