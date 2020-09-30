‘Unlock 5.0’: Cinema Halls, Pools to Reopen – But Who Is Allowed?

The MHA on Wednesday announced the detailed guidelines for 'Unlock 5.0', to be effective from 1 October. According to the MHA guidelines, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50 percent of their seating capacity from 15 October, for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, 30 September, announced the detailed guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’, to be effective from 1 October. According to the guidelines, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools will will be permitted to reopen. But, what are the new rules? When will they reopen and who will be allowed? Read on.

What’s allowed under Unlock 5.0?

Cinema halls, multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from 15 October

Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be permitted to open

Entertainment parks will be allowed to reopen from 15 October

When can swimming pools reopen? Who will be allowed?

Only those swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to reopen from 15 October

What do the new guidelines say about reopening of schools?

With regard to re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, the guidelines say that state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15 October 2020, in a graded manner.

The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school, institution management, and will be based on their assessment

My state government has allowed schools to function from 9-12 October. What are the rules?

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so

Students may attend schools/institutions only with the written consent of parents

Attendance cannot be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental work will be permitted to open from 15 October

How many people can be invited for weddings/social gatherings?

Earlier, Unlock guidelines had allowed gatherings with a ceiling of 100 people outside containment zones only. Under ‘Unlock 5.0’, state/UT governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after 15 October. This is subject to the condition that in closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

Which activities continue to be prohibited?

All activities, except international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, are allowed.

Can states impose lockdown outside containment zones?

No, state governments cannot impose lockdown outside containment zones

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31 October 2020

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed