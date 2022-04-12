China's 'Zero-COVID' Approach & the Plight of Shanghai's Residents – All We Know

Reports of China's drastic response to its latest wave of COVID-19 – as part of its 'zero-COVID' strategy – have shocked the world.

Shanghai, a city of more than 26 million people (second only to Chongqing), has entered its second week of lockdown.

On Monday, 11 April, 26,087 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported there, which are record numbers for the tenth straight day.