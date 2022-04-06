China Records 20,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Beginning of Pandemic

China reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 6 April, and this is the highest daily tally registered since the beginning of the pandemic. Shanghai reportedly has the highest virus surge despite being locked down.

With this, China's "zero-COVID" strategy, which focuses on mass testing and lockdowns to ensure that even smallest cluster of infections don't lead to a wider outbreak, is under heavy pressure as number of cases keeps shooting up.

About a thousand cases have been recorded daily in the last few weeks. The highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to more than a dozen provinces, officials said.