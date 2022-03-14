China Goes Back to Lockdowns as World Reopens: Why Are COVID-19 Cases Surging?

More than two years after the initial outbreak of COVID-19 was detected in China, the country is witnessing the largest number of cases once again. At a time when countries across the world are easing restrictions imposed due to novel coronavirus, China is back to locking down its cities.

On 13 March, the country witnessed 3,100 fresh locally transmitted cases – the highest since 2020.

As cases surge in China, which regions are seeing outbreaks? What is the reason behind them? What is their strategy to contain the cases?

Here's all we need to know.