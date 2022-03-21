China Gives Stay-At-Home Orders With Millions Under Lockdown As COVID Cases Rise

China imposes lockdown in its northeast region of Jilin province as COVID cases rise.
(Photo: iStock)
Battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, China, on Sunday, 20 March, imposed stay-at-home orders on millions of people in the country's northeast region.
Employing targeted lockdowns, strict travel restrictions and mass testings, the country was successful in keeping the virus at bay post the initial outbreak until now.
However, more than 4,000 new cases were reported across the country on Sunday, with two-thirds of the infections in the Jilin province, AFP reported.
According to media reports, the latest surge is driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with very few pockets reporting the Delta variant.
Since 11 March, Changchun's nine million inhabitants have only been allowed to step out once in every two days to buy groceries.
The new rules only allow anti-epidemic workers and medical personnel to step out of their houses.
Jilin province has reportedly built two quarantine centres and eight temporary hospitals.
(With inputs from Agence France-Presse.)
