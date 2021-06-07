Going Abroad for Study, Work? Here’s When You Can Get 2nd Dose

(Photo: IANS)
The Union Health Ministry on Monday, 7 June, wrote to States and Union Territories (UTs) , asking them to permit administration of second dose of Covishield to persons seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes, employment opportunities or travel as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games.
The Centre had recently changed the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks for Covishield, as against the previous protocol of 8-12 weeks – a decision which has been perceived by many as a result of the acute shortage of vaccines across the country. This decision left thousands of students and employees flying abroad in a fix.
What does this new rule mean? What about those who have taken Covaxin? Here’s all you need to know.
Who is eligible?
a) Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purpose of education
b) Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries
c) Athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games, to be held in Tokyo.
When can the second dose be given?
In such cases, second dose can be given 28 days after the first.
No. This is for those whose travel dates fall before the completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose.
The current facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to 31 August 2021.
What documents are required to seek permission to get Covishield?
The Ministry informed that States/Union Territories shall designate a competent authority in each district for permission for such administration of second dose.
a. Proof that a period of 28 days has elapsed after the first dose
b. Genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to:
Will I be given a separate vaccine certificate?
Mention of vaccine type as “Covishield” is sufficient and no other qualifying entries are required in the vaccination certificates.
Meanwhile, CoWIN certificates will be linked to the Passports of such travelers.
I have taken Covaxin and am due to fly abroad. When can I get my second dose?
Several states like Kerala and Maharashtra are organising special vaccination drives for such students. However, there is no guideline issued from the Centre yet. Watch this space for more updates.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 Jun 2021,09:08 PM IST