As Govt Gives Nod, Here’s How Nasal Vaccines Can Be a Game Changer

Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials of their intranasal COVID vaccine, denying their request for simultaneous Phase 1 & 2 trials.

On 23 September, Hyderabad-based vaccine developer Bharat Biotech announced a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine for ‘BBV154’ 0 a novel chimp-adenovirus, single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

As per IANS reports, the clinical trials will be conducted at various locations.

So far, the COVID vaccines in India are intramuscular, which means they are delivered by injections to the muscles. But there are many ways you can get a vaccine, for example: As an injection, which is subcutaneous, meaning that it goes into the tissue between the skin and muscles, or orally, via a liquid solution. Intranasal vaccines are especially helpful for infants, where the vaccine is sprayed into the nostrils and inhaled.