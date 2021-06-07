Vaccine Policy Centralised, States to Get Free Vaccines: PM Modi

As the second wave of COVID-19 in the country is showing signs of ebbing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Monday, 7 June, announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free.

He said that the Centre would take back control of the vaccination drive from the states and provide free vaccines to all above 18 years of age beginning 21 June.