Centre Diverts Oxygen From Industrial Use To Boost Hospital Supply

The Centre on Sunday, 18 April, said it will be diverting the supply of oxygen to industries for medical use to reduce the gap of limited supply and support 15 of the most impacted states.

These states are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh.

India has reported an unprecedented surge of COVID cases in the country, including shortage of medical oxygen, beds, plasma and other medical facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier tweeted the capital was facing an oxygen emergency and alleged that resources were being diverted to support other states instead.