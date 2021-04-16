Nalasopara Hospitals Short of Oxygen, ICU Beds Despite 11 Deaths

Officials at the hospitals said pre-existing medical conditions, and not COVID-19 alone, resulted in the deaths.

Venkat Goel, dean of Riddhi Vinayak Multispeciality Hospital, told The Quint, "It has been reported that three deaths occurred, but one was due to multiple organ failure. The dearth of liquid oxygen still persists and we cannot deny that. Because we are a self-dependent and self-sufficient hospital, we do not call for liquid oxygen from outside. Before COVID-19, 40 cylinders used to suffice, but now even 100 cylinders are not enough. Due to the spike in cases, the demand for oxygen has suddenly shot up. This is the reason we are forced to depend on oxygen from outside and are currently 40 percent deficient."

Jitendra Shinde, a local corporator from Shiv Sena, said, “My relative is feeling better and is getting attention at Riddhi Vinayak. But had we brought him three days ago, it would have been a cause for concern as there had been a major deficit in the entire Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara region. They are still short on beds and I saw people being turned away due to unavailability. They are short on staff too."

Earlier on Monday, 12 April, an audio message of Rajiv Patil, the mayor of Vasai, purportedly talking about a severe shortage of oxygen was widely shared on social media.