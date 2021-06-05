Maharashtra to Unlock from 7 June: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level unlock strategy that will be effective from Monday, 7 June, in order to ease lockdown restrictions. The office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra shared the details of the unlocking plan in a late night development on Friday, 4 June.

The restrictions will be lifted on the basis of two parameters: case positivity rate and percentage of oxygen beds occupancy. Every Thursday, the public health department of the state government will announce the details of the aforementioned parameters with respect to each district.

So, what is allowed and what’s not? Here’s all you need to know.