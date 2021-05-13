Bodies Found Buried in Sand on Banks of Ganga in UP’s Unnao

Just days after bodies of suspected COVID patients were found floating in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Buxar and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, multiple bodies have now been found buried in sand in UP’s Unnao district at two locations, just 40 km from the capital city of Lucknow.

Ganga is revered as the holiest of rivers in India. Meanwhile, locals believe the abandoned bodies may signal the extent of the COVID outbreak in the country. As can be seen in visuals, most of the bodies were wrapped in a saffron cloth.

Distressing visuals: