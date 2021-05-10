Amid COVID Surge, Over 45 Bodies Found Floating in Ganga in Buxar

Ashok Kumar, Block Development Officer of Chausa in the district, said that they had spotted at least 45 dead bodies at Mahadev Ghat, and dismissed claims of the bodies numbering 100.

"Chausa is located on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border. These bodies were definitely thrown in the districts of Uttar Pradesh. We have deployed guards at Mahadev Ghat and cremations of the bodies are underway," Kumar said, according to IANS.