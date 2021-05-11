After Bihar, Bodies Now Found Floating in Ganga in UP’s Ghazipur

A day after over 45 bodies in varying stages of decomposition were found floating in the Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar, several bodies were found floating in the same river on Tuesday, 11 May, but this time in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, reported ANI.

A probe is underway into the matter.

MP Singh, the District Magistrate, Ghazipur said they have received the information and that officers are present at the spot. “We are trying to find out where they came from,” he said, according to the report.