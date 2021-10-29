Bharat Biotech Submits Data 'Regularly, Very Quickly': WHO Official on Covaxin

Covaxin vaccine. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: FIT)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday, 28 October said that India's Bharat Biotech has been submitting information required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin "regularly and very quickly" to a technical committee that helps the global health agency in assessing the vaccine, reported news agency PTI.
The technical committee is likely to recommend Covaxin to WHO, this coming week.
The UN body said this at a press briefing in Geneva, and asserted that it trusted India's vaccine manufacturing industry, that produces "high quality" vaccines.
Bharat Biotech had on 19 April submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to WHO for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its COVID vaccine – Covaxin.
Answering questions from journalists on why there is a delay in providing EUL for Covaxin, when Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac were approved for EUL, although they didn't have enough data, Dr Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director General, Access to Medicines and Health Products, WHO said Bharat Biotech has been submitting data regularly and very quickly. However, they submitted that last set of data on 18 October, she said.
She added that their technical advisory team would reconvene on 2 November for the final risk benefit assessment of Covaxin, before deciding on the approval.
Simao further said that WHO is in touch with Bharat Biotech, daily via calls and video conferences to apprise the company on what additional information it needs to submit to the technical advisory group.
In a veiled reference to Serum Institute of India (SII) she said it took nearly 30 days to approve their Covishield vaccine.
Explaining the process followed by the global health agency, she said, soon after the manufacturer submits all the required data, it is given for assessment to an external technical advisory group, which would comprise experts from six different nations.
The experts then take note of all data gathered by WHO, and those provided by the manufacturer and then take a call on providing EUL for the vaccine. Usually, WHO also inspects the manufacturer, but incase of Bharat she said, it was not required.
Besides, Bharat Biotech, she said that WHO was assessing eight other vaccine candidates now. WHO has so far given EUL for Serum Institute of India's AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, COVID vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm.
Assuring that all the processes of WHO is transparently available in its website, he said, that their entire organization was committed to finishing the process as soon as possible.
However, he said, the time period required for EUL of a vaccine completely depended on the manufacturer and the speed with which they submit "complete information" required by the independent expert teams that access the vaccine.
Further, he added that it was important for them to ensure that vaccines are safe and are of the good quality. "That would take a bit of time, however it is in the interest of global safety," he said.
Due to the travel restrictions imposed across the world, Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's Chief Scientist said people are stressed if the vaccines they have received has not been given EUL by WHO or any other main stringent regulatory agency.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are two of the most widely used vaccines in India.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)