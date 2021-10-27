No Approval for Covaxin Yet, WHO Seeks Additional Clarification to Decide on EUL

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sought additional data to decide on much-awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Indian-made COVID vaccine Covaxin.

The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has sought additional clarification from vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech to decide on granting EUL approval to Covaxin, said a source.

The WHO's Technical Advisory Group, in a meeting on Tuesday, agreed to conduct the final risk assessment only after receiving additional data from manufacturer.