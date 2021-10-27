No Approval for Covaxin Yet, WHO Seeks Additional Clarification to Decide on EUL

Covaxin vaccine. Image used for representational purpose.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sought additional data to decide on much-awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Indian-made COVID vaccine Covaxin.
The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has sought additional clarification from vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech to decide on granting EUL approval to Covaxin, said a source.
The WHO's Technical Advisory Group, in a meeting on Tuesday, agreed to conduct the final risk assessment only after receiving additional data from manufacturer.
Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech is expected to submit the data by this weekend. The Technical Advisory Group may meet for the final risk-benefit assessment on 3 November. The company also submitted additional information at WHO's request on 27 September.
The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.
