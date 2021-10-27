Ocugen Files Application With FDA To Conduct Phase 3 Trials of Covaxin in US

American biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen, which is partnering with Bharat Biotech to develop Covaxin for the US market, said on Wednesday, 27 October, that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials.

As per a press release published by the firm, the Phase 3 trial proposed in the IND will be instrumental in establishing whether the 'immune response experienced by participants in a completed Phase 3 efficacy trial in India is similar to that observed in a demographically representative, healthy adult population in the US'.