Bengal, Assam, HP Saw Spike in COVID Infections Last Week Following Festivities

Bengal, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh showed a spike in COVID-19 infections last week after the Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations, Times of India reported. However, in absolute terms, the numbers were not so big.

On Saturday, 23 October, Bengal reported 974 fresh cases, which was its highest single-day count in over three months since 10 July. The daily case count had also been over 800 since 19 October.

Bengal had registered 5,560 fresh cases last week, which was up by 28.4% over the previous seven days when the state had 4,329 cases. The rise could have been due to the Durga Puja festivities. The last seven days count was also 10.4% higher than the one three weeks ago (5,038).

Other than Bengal and Assam, Himachal Pradesh also witnessed a rise in cases.