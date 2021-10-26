India Reports 12,428 COVID Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest in 238 Days

India on Tuesday, 26 October, reported 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in past 238 days.

While the country's total case tally now stands at 3,42,02,202, its cumulative death toll rose to 4,55,068, with the addition of 356 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of now, India has 1,63,816 active cases. A total of 15,951 COVID patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,35,83,318.

India has so far administered 102.94 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive. The Union government has provided over 107.22 crore vaccine doses to different states and Union Territories till date.

Of the 107.22 crore doses, more than 12.37 crore vaccine shots are still available with the States/UTs.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,664 COVID cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.