'Don't Keep Mask Hanging From Chin': CM Banerjee, as COVID Cases in Bengal Rise

Taking view of the surge in COVID-19 cases following the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 24 October, advised people to adhere to the necessary precautions against the viral infection.
"Along with COVID cases, there is a sudden spurt in Malaria cases in certain areas of north Bengal. I would ask the district administration to clean up every area," she added.
Banerjee's warnings come ahead of the upcoming Kali Puja, Chhat Puja, and Diwali festivities in the state.
West Bengal observed 989 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths due to the disease on Sunday.
Earlier in October, the Health Ministry had observed that great caution needs to be practised in the upcoming festival and wedding season, in order to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.
"We cannot take the current stable situation for granted. We have to be mindful of the fact that the pandemic is going on and can take an untoward turn if we are not careful," he had noted, as per PTI.
The senior official had advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and crowded places during the festivities. He had instead encouraged the use of online modes of shopping and celebration.
India registered 14,306 new COVID cases and 443 deaths related to the disease on Monday.
(With inputs from PTI)
