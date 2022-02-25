As Third Wave Ebbs, Centre Urges States, UTs To Relax COVID-19 Curbs

However, Bhalla also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, must be enforced.

He said, "I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated 18th February, 2022 and for the enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour."

India reported 13,166 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 4,28,94,345, as per the Health Ministry.

(With inputs from PTI.)