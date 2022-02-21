As COVID-19 Cases Decline, India Reports 16,051 New Infections, 203 Deaths

Centre asks states and UTs to review and amend the additional COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in infections.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Tracing a downward trend, India recorded 16,051 new coronavirus cases and 203 deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, 21 February.
India's positivity rate stands at 1.93 percent, and the number of active cases has declined to 2,02,131.
Mumbai reported 167 daily cases on Sunday, while Delhi saw 570 infections
Over 80 percent of India's adult population is now vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday
Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday
Mizoram detects 519 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 9,919.