COVID-19 Death Recount Takes February’s Fatality Numbers to a 7-Month High

India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a 14 percent decline, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 19 February.
India has reported a little over 15,000 COVID deaths in the month so far, toppling January’s figures, and recording the highest number of coronavirus fatalities in seven months since July last year, a Times of India report said.
However, only 58 percent of February figures were this month’s fatalities. The rest, a total of 6,329 deaths, were unrecorded deaths from the first and second waves of the pandemic, as per the TOI report. Most of the cases (6,217) were reported from Kerala.
The figures available are till 18 February.
Maharashtra and Karnataka follow with 936 and 759 deaths for this month, respectively. The consolidated deaths reported in February are the highest since July last year when 24,897 deaths were recorded during the receding period of the second wave.
The number of deaths increased by 325, and the overall toll stands at 5,11,230.
