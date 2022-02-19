COVID-19 Death Recount Takes February’s Fatality Numbers to a 7-Month High

India has reported a little over 15,000 COVID deaths in the month so far, toppling January’s figures, and recording the highest number of coronavirus fatalities in seven months since July last year, a Times of India report said.

However, only 58 percent of February figures were this month’s fatalities. The rest, a total of 6,329 deaths, were unrecorded deaths from the first and second waves of the pandemic, as per the TOI report. Most of the cases (6,217) were reported from Kerala.

The figures available are till 18 February.