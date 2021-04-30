Aaj Tak Anchor Rohit Sardana Passes Away After Contracting COVID

Rohit Sardana, a senior journalist and popular anchor of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, passed away on Friday, 30 April, after contracting COVID-19.

Sardana had joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. He hosted the debate show "Dangal" on Aaj Tak.

He was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award, and was among the most popular faces of TV news journalism in India.