Amid COVID-19 Second Wave, How are India’s Rural Areas Faring?

In Goa, Rohini Pawar, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker from Pune district’s Purandar block, has never felt as helpless as she has in the last one month since the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic raged through India, causing an unprecedented number of deaths and infections.

Each day starts with requests from people “begging” her to arrange for ventilator beds and oxygen. She has been able to provide leads to many people in the past, but there are some she has to turn down because of non-availability of beds in hospitals. Just like in many parts of India, the COVID centres around her are already overflowing with infected patients and oxygen has become a scarce commodity.