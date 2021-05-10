COVID-19: Allahabad University to Promote Students Without Exams

The University of Allahabad has announced the promotion of students of undergraduate second year, postgraduate and professional intermediate semester courses to higher classes/semesters. Whereas, students of undergraduate third year will be marked on the basis of their performance in the previous class, read the official notice.

It further mentioned that students of UG first year, PG and professional first and final semester will write their exams in July-August 2021.

These decisions have been taken in the view of the worsening situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.