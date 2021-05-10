COVID-19: Allahabad University to Promote Students Without Exams
Allahabad University will promote UG 2nd and 3rd year, as well as PG & professional intermediate semester students.
The Allahabad University will release second year results by 30 May 2021. Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo: The Quint)
The University of Allahabad has announced the promotion of students of undergraduate second year, postgraduate and professional intermediate semester courses to higher classes/semesters. Whereas, students of undergraduate third year will be marked on the basis of their performance in the previous class, read the official notice.
It further mentioned that students of UG first year, PG and professional first and final semester will write their exams in July-August 2021.
These decisions have been taken in the view of the worsening situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Promotion Rules for UG Third Year
For regular students, UG second-year marks along with seven percent increment in each paper separately
For ex-students: UG second-year marks along with seven percent increment in each paper separately in case of BA and BSc. Average marks in UG first and second year along with seven percent increment in each paper separately in case of BCom and BSc Home Science
If, in any subject, there are two papers in UG second year and three papers in UG third year, an average of two papers will be awarded in the third paper
If, in any subject, the maximum mark in any paper is say 50 in UG second year and 75 in UG third year, a simple scaling process will be adopted
The highest mark awarded will be the maximum mark minus 2, and the lowest mark awarded will be the pass mark
Viva-voce, practicals and summer training or dissertation marks will be provided by the concerned departments and centres to the CoE office.
The official notification further confirmed that the result of UG second year exam of BA, BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science will be declared by 30 May 2021. Whereas, the second examinations of BCA, MCA, and PGDCA will be conducted in online mode in May 2021, and results for the same will also be declared by 30 May.
