NE Delhi Violence Accused Umar Khalid Tested Negative for COVID

After having tested positive for COVID in Tihar jail on 24 April, UAPA accused Umar Khalid has tested negative for the virus, The Quint has learnt.

After testing positive he was kept in isolation within the jail.

“The hospital authorities gave him medicines, hot water and sent his family a daily report which included details regarding the SPO2 levels, temperature, pulse, etc signed by the doctor. Finally, when he tested negative on 4 May and was removed from isolation, we spoke to him as well. He is doing fine, the symptoms were mild,” his friend Banojyotsna Lahiri said.