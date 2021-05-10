3.66 L New COVID Cases, 3,754 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.26 Cr

India on Monday, 10 May, reported 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,26,62,575. The death toll increased by 3,754 to 2,46,116.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,45,237 active cases in the country, while 1,86,71,222 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,53,818 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Delhi records 319 COVID-19 deaths, 12,651 new cases; positivity rate stands at 19.10 percent.
Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among the 10 states/UTs accounting for 73.91 percent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered on Monday, the Health Ministry said.
India on Monday reported 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,26,62,575. The death toll increased by 3,754 to 2,46,116.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,45,237 active cases in the country, while 1,86,71,222 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,53,818 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
A 'COVID curfew' will be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6 am on 11 May till 6 am on 18 May to curb the spread of infections.
Shops selling fruits, vegetable and dairy items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. Shopping malls, market complexes gyms, theatres, bars, liquor shops, etc, have been ordered to remain shut, reported ANI.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 10 May 2021,10:12 AM IST