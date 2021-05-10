3.66 L New COVID Cases, 3,754 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.26 Cr

India on Monday, 10 May, reported 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,26,62,575. The death toll increased by 3,754 to 2,46,116.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,45,237 active cases in the country, while 1,86,71,222 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,53,818 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.