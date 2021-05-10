COVID Crisis: Is PM Modi Opting for Less Visibility on Twitter?

A prolific tweeter, Dr Harsh Vardhan has mentioned PM Modi a total of 115 times in his tweets between 8 April and 7 May, but the bulk of those were posted till 25 April. At this point, there appears to be a definite drop in mentions, with zero mentions on five separate days.

The highest number of mentions of PM Modi came on 20 April, the same day as the PM’s address to the nation on the COVID surge, when the health minister also tweeted chunks of the address along with the video. But the time we tracked also begins with the second highest number of mentions of PM Modi, with 13 mentions on 8 April.

A large number of mentions of the PM by the health minister were in tweets which spoke about the PM CARES Fund, as well as where he lauded the government for decisions. However, of late, Dr Harsh Vardhan appears to be tagging PM Modi less and less in such tweets, and instead choosing to only mention the PMO handle.