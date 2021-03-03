All Private Hospitals Can Vaccinate If They Follow Norms: Centre

The Centre also asked the states and Union territories (UT) to make use of the optimum capacity of private medical facilities already functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Further, the Centre reportedly asked the states and UTs to not store, reserve, conserve, or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines.

These developments came a day after the second phase of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, covering those above 60 years of age or those over 45 with co-morbidities, began.