80-Yr-Old Gets Vaccine After Riding Bike for 68 Km to Reach Centre

He also, however, told Hindustan Times (HT) that “it doesn't matter that I had to wait for two hours as it was the first day.”

Sahu’s only regret is that he could not bring his wife along with him as he had only one helmet.

“I will now buy one for her today itself and bring her tomorrow," Sahu said, as per Hindustan Times.

Further, Sahu told told HT that he has no health issues.



“But I was keen to get the vaccine as it will not only protect me from the infection but also protect others. None of my family members stopped me from taking the jab. People should come forward to get the vaccine as this is the only way out to check the spread of the pandemic."