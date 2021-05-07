14-Day Quarantine Must for Those Arriving From AP and Telangana

In the wake of a "new virulent strain of COVID-19" getting identified in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to place anyone arriving from these states on institutional quarantine for 14 days.

However, as per PTI, those who have been administered both doses of any COVID vaccine or carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, will be required to be home quarantined for seven days, it said.