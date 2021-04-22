Faster Jabs, Surveillance Key to Tame Triple-Mutant Indian Virus

Increasing efforts towards faster mass vaccination and virus surveillance is the key to ward off dangers posed by a triple-mutant coronavirus now present in the country, health experts said on Wednesday, 21 April.

The B1617 variant, first detected in Maharashtra, contains mutations from two separate virus variants – E484Q and L452R. The third mutation evolved from the double mutation where three different COVID strains combined to form a new variant.

Two of these triple-mutant varieties have been found in samples collected from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.