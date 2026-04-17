India’s 2035 Climate Goals: Why Women-Led Action Is Key to Creating Carbon Sinks

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India’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2035 under the Paris Agreement, released earlier in March, marks a clear step-up in the country’s climate ambition.

At its core is a renewed focus on expanding carbon sinks through increased forest and tree cover. This will be central not only to meeting India’s global commitments, but also to strengthening ecological resilience within the country.

This forms part of a broader set of enhanced targets, including 60 percent non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035 and a 47 percent reduction in emissions intensity from 2005 levels.