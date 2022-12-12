Winter Switch: North India To See Warm Winters, Temperature Drops in South

North and North-East India have a warmer than usual winter awaiting them during the period of December-February according to the predictions released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile in an odd switch, South and Central India can expect a surprising temperature drop this season.

Experts believe that this unprecedented change in winter temperatures is largely due to the effects of La Nina-- an atmospheric phenomenon. This will lead to drier winters over the northern states, whereas the south will experience regular rainfall.